Carl Tribble Jr. died peacefully at home in Summit Point, West Virginia, Friday, Oct. 4, 2019.
He was born May 28, 1935, in Pauls Valley, Okla., the son of the late Carl Tribble Sr. and Catherine Josephine Neislar Tribble.
His passing was preceded by that of sisters Catherine LaRue Howard and Jerry Ann Foster.
He married his childhood sweetheart, Patricia McCalla, on Dec. 30, 1956, in Garnett, Kan. They enjoyed nearly 63 years together raising a family and sharing their love with their children, Robin Tribble of Summit Point, W.V., and partner Lincoln Harrice of New York, N.Y.; Carl Tribble III and his wife, Marilyn Hoak, of Grand Rapids, Mich.; Jerri Ann Tribble and her husband, Christopher Sullivan, of Lexington Park, Md., and Alison Tribble and her husband, Carl Spataro, of Lancaster, Pa. In addition to his wife and children, he is survived by brother Jon Eric Tribble and his wife, Mary McCurry, of Lancaster, Pa.; five grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.
As a creative spirit, he did more in his 84 short years than one could begin to describe. His brother remembers his many early musical adventures, which he traveled to in a VW bug he could drive “if he kept a small charcoal fire going under the engine in cold Kansas weather.” He played trumpet in the Kansas University Symphony Orchestra and at Kansas City-area jazz, swing, dance band and Dixieland clubs. He toured with the Tommy Dorsey band and played with Tex Beneke. He served as a paratrooper in the U.S. Army, 82nd Airborne Division; he studied law at KU; raised four kids; helped his wife launch her own farm raising Ayrshire heifers; and served veterans as director of policy and program at Veterans Affairs headquarters before his retirement in 1987.
After retirement, he studied art at Shepherd University and built his own studio relying on friends, family and library books to help. His favorite form of expression was watercolor, and his works were selected for the annual Art at the Mill show in Millwood, Va., and the Fire House Gallery in Berryville.
Carl was also well known locally for the bread he and his wife baked for farmers’ markets under their Red Gate Farm banner. He loved to cook, and his breakfasts and pizzas were legendary.
The family is grateful to the exceptional health-care team at Winchester Medical Center that allowed them to enjoy so much time with Carl: Dr. Melanie Mattson, Dr. Thomas Oliver, Dr. William Brink, Dr. Nicholas Gemma, Dr. Eric Steuer, Dr. Hilary Nosker and their talented support staff.
The family is also grateful to the librarians of Jefferson County, W.V., and Clarke County, Va., who kept him elbow-deep in literature, one of his true joys.
Carl asked that his memory be honored without ceremony or service. The family suggests in lieu of flowers that you consider a donation to your local library in his memory or simply remember him with a kind word or caring ear to anyone you meet.
Arrangements are being handled by Enders & Shirley Funeral Home in Berryville. To view the obituary and send condolences online, please visit www.endersandshirley.com.
