Carla K. Welch
Carla Kay Welch, 37, of Berryville, Virginia, died Saturday, July 4, 2020 in the Winchester Medical Center.
Mrs. Welch was born August 26, 1982 in Winchester, Virginia, daughter of Carl Franklin White and Kay Roper White.
She was a homemaker and a lifelong member of Crums United Methodist Church in Berryville.
She married Shane DeLeon Welch on May 20, 2006 in Berryville.
Surviving with her husband are her mother of Winchester, VA; her children, Declan Welch and Aaliyah Welch, both of Berryville, VA; a sister, Amie C. Comer of Winchester, VA; a brother, Jeffrey White of Berryville, VA; beloved nieces and nephews; and many close family members and friends.
Her father, daughter, Peyton Welch, brother, David White, and sister, Brenda White, all preceded her in death.
A memorial service will be held 2:00 p.m. Saturday, July 18, 2020 at Enders & Shirley Funeral Home Chapel, Berryville, VA with Pastor Stephen R. Purdy officiating. Burial will be private.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Welch family, c/o: Crums UMC, 2832 Crums Church Rd, Berryville, VA 22611.
