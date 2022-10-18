Carlene Mary Seible On Saturday October 1st 2022 Carlene Mary Seible precious wife of Douglas Keith Seible passed away at home with her husband and sister in law Nelva “Beth” Goodrich with her.
Carlene was born September 19th 1948 5:55 am to Harold and Juliana Wasson in Sioux city Iowa.
Carlene and Douglas were married Saturday October 21 1972, they were married almost 50 years.
Carlene and Douglas retired to Tucson, Arizona retirement park where Carlene enjoyed many amenities and bowling. Carlene loved to dance and was a cat lover. Carlene is a Christian and was baptized on her 50th birthday.
Carlene is survived by her daughter Nancy McVicker-Cowhey and her husband Patrick of Glouster, VA. Her brother in law Ray Derby of Winchester, VA and children and sister in law Bonnie (Mark) Wasson of Sioux City Iowa.
Carlene was raised by Ray Derby and her sister Annita Derby along with their other children. Randy Derby, Jacqueline “Jackie” Derby-Shelburne, Rick “Ricky” Derby and Kindra Derby-Wine
Carlene is preceded in death by her parents, sister Annity Derby and brothers Harold “Sunny” Wasson and Mark Wasson.
Carlene was a blessing to all who knew her. Carlene is with God.
