Carlene Mary Seible On Saturday, October 1, 2022, Carlene Mary Seible, precious wife of Douglas Keith Seible, passed away at home with her husband and sister-in-law Nelva “Beth” Goodrich with her.
Carlene was born September 19, 1948, at 5:55 am to Harold and Juliana Wasson in Sioux City, Iowa.
Carlene and Douglas were married Saturday, October 21, 1972; they were married almost 50 years.
Carlene and Douglas retired to Tucson, Arizona, retirement park where Carlene enjoyed many amenities and bowling. Carlene loved to dance and was a cat lover. Carlene is a Christian and was baptized on her 50th birthday.
Carlene is survived by her daughter Nancy McVicker-Cowhey and her husband Patrick of Gloucester, VA; her brother-in-law Raymond "Ray" Derby of Winchester, VA, and children and sister-in-law Bernice "Bonnie" Wasson of Sioux City, Iowa, and children Teresa and Traci.
Carlene was raised by Raymond "Ray" Derby and her sister Anita Derby along with their other children. Randy Derby, Jacqueline “Jackie” Derby-Shelburne, Rick “Ricky” Derby and Kendra Derby-Wine.
Carlene is preceded in death by her parents, sister Anita Derby and brothers Harold “Sunny” Wasson and Mark Wasson.
Carlene was a blessing to all who knew her. Carlene is with God.
