Carlton Coon “Fuzzy”
Carlton Coon, 89, of Winchester, Virginia, formerly of Berryville, Virginia, died Friday, August 12, 2022, at The Village at Orchard Ridge, Winchester.
Mr. Coon was born July 24, 1933, in Rahway, New Jersey, son of the late Stuart Reed Coon and Lillie Leeds Coon.
He was a telecommunications engineer for AT&T and Ford Aerospace.
He served in the U. S. Navy from 1953 – 1957 earning the rank of EM3.
He was a member of the Shenandoah Region Antique Car Club; Poets Club; and loved to golf.
He married Christine Naomi Kennel Coon on October 5, 1957, in Landover Hills, Maryland.
Surviving with his wife are children, Linda Finch (Brian) of Winchester, VA; Daniel Coon (Pamela) of Elizabethtown, PA and Jennifer Coon (Lance Zechinato) of Ellicot City, MD; seven grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren, one great-great-grandchild and one on the way.
A grandchild, great-grandchild, brothers, Harold E. Coon and William S. Coon, and sister, Edith Ralon, all preceded him in death.
A funeral service will be held 11:00 A. M. Wednesday, August 17, 2022 at Enders & Shirley Funeral Home Chapel, Berryville with Pastor Stephen R. Purdy officiating. Burial will follow in Green Hill Cemetery, Berryville.
The family will receive friends from 6:00 – 8:00 P. M. Tuesday evening at the funeral home.
