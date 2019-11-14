Carlton R. Snapp
Carlton Raymond Snapp, 93, of Frederick County, Virginia passed away Monday, November 11, 2019, at home surrounded by his family.
Mr. Snapp was born August 21, 1926 in Opequon, Virginia, son of the late Alonzo Snapp and Bertha Boone Snapp. He attended Mt. Airy School. He married Virginia Elizabeth Walker Snapp on December 25, 1946 at Opequon Presbyterian Church in Kernstown, Virginia. They honeymooned at the George Washington Hotel.
He formerly worked at Winchester Creamery, and retired from Ashworth Brothers, Inc. after 33 years. Carlton was a lifetime farmer, who loved to garden, bush hog fields, and support his farming community. He looked forward to Mondays at the Winchester Livestock Exchange and to cheer on the James Wood Colonels and Washington Redskins during football season. He was a Lifetime Member of the Shawquon Ruritan Club for 54 years with 40 years of perfect attendance, and a lifelong member of Trinity Lutheran Church.
Surviving with his wife of 72 years are daughters, Linda (husband, James Sirbaugh) of Winchester, Virginia, and Christine (husband, Mark Landes) of Winchester, Virginia; grandchildren, James Eric Sirbaugh of Winchester, Virginia, Ashley Landes (fiancé, Tim Weaver) of Winchester, Virginia, and Holly Landes of Front Royal, Virginia; great-grandson, Garrett Sirbaugh; and extended family, Kim Begnaud and Holli Kudlak. He is also survived by sister, Lucille Crego of Kissimmee, Florida, as well as multiple brother-in laws, sister-in laws, nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Along with his parents, Mr. Snapp was preceded in death by his siblings, LeRoy Snapp, Alfred Snapp, Arthur Snapp, Wanda Snapp, and Marlene Gates.
A visitation will be from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Saturday at Trinity Lutheran Church, Stephens City, Virginia. A funeral service will follow at 11 a.m. with Reverend William Boldin and Reverend George Sims officiating. Private graveside service will be at Shenandoah Memorial Park at a later date.
Serving as pallbearers will be James Eric Sirbaugh, Tim Weaver, John Holt, Marshall Snapp, John Snapp, and Donald Snapp. Honorary pallbearers will be members of the Shawquon Ruritan Club.
A special thank you to all his caregivers, for the compassion and care given to him. Memorial contributions may be made in Carlton’s memory to Trinity Lutheran Church, 810 Fairfax Street Stephens City, Virginia 22655; Shawquon Ruritan Club, 115 Maverick Court Stephens City, Virginia 22655; and Blue Ridge Hospice, 333 West Cork Street Winchester, Virginia 22601.
Arrangements are being handled by Enders & Shirley Funeral Home, Berryville, VA.
To view the obituary and send condolences online, please visit www.endersandshirley.com.
