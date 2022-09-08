Carmel Brown Whetzel
Carmel Brown Whetzel, 99 of Winchester, VA passed away Monday, August 29, 2022 at the Veterans Hospital in Martinsburg, WV.
Carmel was born in 1923 in Mathias, WV the son of the late Millard and Sally Whetzel. He served our country in the United States Army and retired after 30 some years of driving a truck for Amoco Oil Company. After retiring, he started his own contracting business, Whetzel & Son. He attended Greenwood Baptist Church, Calvary Baptist Church and College Road Baptist Church in Ocala, Florida. He was a member of Catonsville Baptist Church in Maryland. Prior to becoming a Shriner for 68 years, Carmel was a Mason. He was a member of the Palestine Lodge #189 in Catonsville, MD, the VFW, American Legion Post 41, the Korean War Veterans Association, Chapter 313, as well as The Ride Home.
Carmel was a POW in WWII in Germany and was liberated by the Russians. He was awarded the Purple Heart and the French Legion of Honor Medal.
He is survived by his wife, Carol Ann; daughters, Sharon Felde, Jannette Miller, Susan McGuffin and Mary Jo Muller (Michael); son, James Fram Whetzel (Roberta Ann); twelve grandchildren and numerous great grandchildren.
Carmel is preceded in death by two former wives, Mary Jo Whetzel and Dorothy Whetzel, his parents, sisters, Ollie, Edie, Molly, Mary, Edna, May and Pauline; brothers, Curtis & Boyd; son in laws, John Felde, Joseph Miller and Gary McGuffin; and numerous nieces and nephews.
A visitation will be Saturday, September 10, 2022 at 11am with a Masonic Memorial Service at 11:15am and a funeral service at 1pm all held at Omps Funeral Home, Amherst Chapel. Interment will be in Mount Hebron Cemetery with Military Honors. Officiating will be Pastor Philip King of Calvary Baptist Church.
The family asks that masks are to be worn.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Shriners Hospitals for Children at www.shrinerschildrens.org
