Carmelita Jane “Carm” Cunningham, age 49, of Berkeley Springs, WV, died on Friday, April 10, 2020 at Ruby Memorial Hospital in Morgantown, WV.
Born October 1, 1970 in Morgan County, WV, she was the daughter of Larry Edward “Ed”, Sr. and Malinda Jane Fischer Miller.
She was a Christian. Carm was a 1988 graduate of Berkeley Springs High School. She was a clerk at the Division of Motor Vehicles in Hedgesville. In previous years, Carm worked at The Home Center in Hancock, MD, the Berkeley Springs Bowlerama, Cacapon State Park and Hillbilly Heaven Bar & Grill all in Berkeley Springs. She enjoyed working on crafts, watching and attending NASCAR races, playing corn hole, going to her friend’s river lot, watching football, especially her favorite team the Pittsburgh Steelers.
In addition to her parents, Carm is survived by her husband of 15 years, Daniel Todd Cunningham at home, her son, Jacob Tyler “Bubba” Cunningham at home, one sister Gretchen Orme of Berkeley Springs, two brothers, Eddie Miller of Pennsylvania, William “Billy” Miller, several nieces and nephews, and many aunts, uncles, and cousins.
Services and burial will be private at a later date at Carm’s friend’s River Lot.
Online condolences may be expressed at www.helsleyjohnsonfh.com.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society, 122 South High Street, Morgantown, WV 26501.
Arrangements are being handled by Helsley-Johnson Funeral Home & Cremation Center, 95 Union Street, Berkeley Springs, WV.
