Carmine Gennaro Russo "Chickie" "Charlie"

Carmine Gennaro Russo, 88, of Germantown, Maryland, formerly of Winchester, Virginia, passed away Saturday, September 19, 2020, at Shady Grove Hospital, Rockville, Maryland.
Mr. Russo was born in 1932 in Bronx, New York, son of the late Anthony and Anna Russo. He was a veteran of the United States Navy, having served during the Korean conflict. Mr. Russo was an Aircraft Maintenance Crew Chief for Northwest Airlines, retiring after 40 years of service. He was a member of Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic Church.
His wife, Marie Antoinette Russo, whom he married on February 13, 1955 preceded him in death in 2015.
Surviving is a daughter, Christine Mary Driscoll (Robert) and a son, Charles Thomas Russo; grandchildren, Timothy Driscoll (April), Kimberly Knox (Richard), Matthew, Lauren, and Christopher Russo; great grandchildren, Kira Driscoll and Liana Knox; and many nieces and nephews.
Along with his parents and his wife, Mr. Russo was preceded in death by a sister, Joanne Russo and a brother, Ronald Roy Russo.
A visitation will be from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Thursday at Omps Funeral Home, Amherst Chapel.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11 a.m. on Friday at Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic Church with Reverend Bjorn Lundberg officiating. Interment will be in Sacred Heart Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Charlie's memory to Alzheimer's Association National Capital Area Chapter, 8180 Greensboro Drive, #400, McLean, Virginia 22102.
www.ompsfuneralhome.com
