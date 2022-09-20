Carol Ann Adams Carol Ann Adams (formerly Valentine and nee Bartlett) walked into the arms of her Savior on July 26, 2022. She was born on March 2, 1939, to Vernon and Elsie (nee Kandul) Bartlett in Long Island, New York. She was predeceased by both her parents and her husband of 36 years, Robert Scott Valentine, Sr. She is survived by husband, Algie Adams.
She leaves her sister, Janet Bartlett; her four children, Scott (Jane Ann Thompson) Valentine, Douglas (Julie) Valentine, Kim Valentine, and Gordon Valentine; her Grandchildren, Scott (fiancé Issys) Valentine, III, Chris (girlfriend Bek) Valentine, Aimee (Michael) Smith, Andrew (Nicole) Valentine, Rebekah Evans, Drew (girlfriend Mattea) Valentine; Great grandchildren Breanna Valentine, Ember Valentine and Ronin Smith, nieces, Christine (Ken) McConnell and Wendy (Tim) Bruin; and cousins Jim (Linda) Kandul and Gordon (Edwina) Valentine and more extended family and friends.
We are relieved in knowing that Carol Ann accepted Christ as her Savior, and that one day, those who love the Lord will all dance as she is today, with Jesus!
A celebration of life will be 4:00 pm Saturday, October 22, 2022 in Strasburg Seventh Day Adventist Church 359 N. Massanutten Street Strasburg officiated by Pastor Tom Mozingo.
Friends will be received an hour prior to the service in the church.
Arrangements are by Phelps Funeral & Cremation Service, www.phelpsfunerals.com.
