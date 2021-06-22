Carol Ann Lipscomb Ashley “Pug”
Carol Ann Lipscomb Ashley, 79, of Inwood, WV passed away Saturday, June 19, 2021 peacefully at her home.
Carol Ann was born in 1941 in Irwin, WV to the late Guy and Elda Moats Lipscomb. Carol was a homemaker who enjoyed sewing, gardening, canvas painting and most of all caring for her family.
Carol married Robert Stewart Ashley, Sr. on April 5, 1958, Robert preceded her in death in 2014.
Surviving are her sons, Roger Lee Ashley and fiancé Joanne Merritt of Inwood, WV and Randy Philmore Ashley and wife Lori of Front Royal, VA and; grandchildren, Robert Stuart Ashley, III, Phillip Ashley, Ralph Allen Ashley, Joshua Ashley, Carol Ann Ashley and Stuart Anderson Ashley; three great-grandchildren; sisters, Lilly Heflin and husband Lynn, Wanda Bean, Laura Evans and brother Stormy Lipscomb and wife Shirley.
Carol is preceded in death by her parents, husband, Robert; sons, Robert Stuart Ashley, Jr. and Ralph Seward Ashley; sister, Jodi Meadows and brother, Robert Lipscomb.
A visitation will be at 11am with a funeral service at 12pm, Friday, June 25, 2021 at Omps Funeral Home, South Chapel. A reception will be held at New Hope Bible Church, 80 N. Lake Ave, Front Royal VA 22630, following the interment. Interment will be in Shenandoah Memorial Park. Officiating will be Pastor Bobby Stepp.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Carol’s memory may be made to: New Hope Bible Church, 80 N. Lake, Ave., Front Royal, VA 22630.
