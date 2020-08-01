Carol Ann Ratliff, 74, of Winchester died Wednesday, July 29, 2020 in Winchester Medical Center.
She was born December 14, 1945 in Norfolk the daughter of John and Gladys Smith Herbert.
She was married to John M. Ratcliff, Sr. Mr. Ratcliff preceded her in death.
Professionally, she worked as a pre-school teacher and for Winchester Public Schools as a bus driver.
She attended Open Door Baptist Church.
In her spare time she enjoyed reading, puzzles, and crafts.
She is survived by her children, Judy Whitlock and her husband, Thomas, Tammy Davis and her husband Paul Moten, all of Winchester, Linda Snapp and her husband, Danny of Paw Paw, WV, Cynthia MacDonald of Martinsburg, Mary Davis, and William Davis, Robert Ratliff, and John Ratliff, Jr., all of Winchester; grandchildren she raised, Amy and James Moore; a sister, Jean Hicks; twenty-eight grandchildren; forty great-grandchildren, and a large extended family.
Her son, Charles Davis, Jr., and a sister, Betty Morale preceded her in death.
A service will be 1:00 p.m. Monday in Phelps Funeral Chapel 311 Hope Drive Winchester officiated by Pastor Dave Hartley.
Burial will be in Shenandoah Memorial Park. Casket Bearers will be Paul and Isaiah Davis, Devon Stokes, Shane and Shawn Snapp, and Tevin Cruz. Honorary bearers will be Rodney and Matthew Hottle, Daniel Snapp, Jr., Jeremy Snapp, James Moore, Andrew, and Nicholas Ratliff.
Friends will be received 2 hours prior to the service in the funeral home.
