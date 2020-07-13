Carol Ann Roberts
Carol Ann Norman Roberts, 71, of Frederick County, Virginia, passed away on Saturday, July 11, 2020, at Winchester Medical Center.
Mrs. Roberts was born in 1949, at Scotts Air Force Base in St. Clair, Illinois the daughter of the late Virginia Lucille and Isaac Gregory Norman. She was a graduate of McLean High School, Class of 1967. Mrs. Roberts retired from the Federal Government in 2008, serving in Resource Management.
Mrs. Roberts enjoyed reading, all thing British, gardening, traveling and the beach. She loved food, French roast coffee and cooking. Mrs. Roberts especially loved her family and friends keeping in touch with them on Facetime.
She married William Elridge Roberts on August 31, 1968, in Berryville, Virginia.
Along with her husband she is survived by her sons, Scott Roberts of Winchester, VA, Chris Roberts (Mackenzie) of Longmeadow, MA; grandchildren, Jessica Roberts of Dallas, TX, Will Roberts and Victoria Roberts both of Winchester, VA, and sister, Susan Bassford (Art) of Lakeland, FL.
The family will receive friends on Tuesday, from 11:00 a.m. — 1:00 p.m., at Omps Funeral Home, Amherst Chapel.
A funeral service will be conducted following the visitation on Tuesday at 1:00 p.m. at Omps Funeral Home, Amherst Chapel, with family friend Mr. Jamil Tuma officiating.
Interment will be in Union Cemetery in Leesburg, Virginia, on Thursday, at 11:00 a.m.
In lieu of flowers contributions may be made in Carol’s memory to the charity of the donor’s choice, please consider Community Food Banks, Hospice Facilities, ASPCA, Alzheimer’s Associations or the Juvenile Diabetes Foundation.
Please view obituary and tribute wall at www.ompsfuneralhome.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.