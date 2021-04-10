Carol Anne (Nauman) Stutzman
It is with a heavy heart, the Stutzman Family shares the passing of our matriarch, Carol Anne (Nauman) Stutzman. She transitioned April 5, 2021 to be reunited with her true love of nearly fifty years, Jim Stutzman, Sr. (d. April 20, 2004) following a peaceful seven weeks of hospice care in Port Charlotte, FL at the home of eldest daughter, Cindy Jensen.
Carol was born and raised in Elizabethtown, PA, the only daughter of Charles K. Nauman and Mae (Engle) Nauman where she met her husband to be, Jim Stutzman Sr., and married in 1956. They resided in Harrisburg where Jim worked for GMAC until joining the Sutliff Chevrolet organization in 1964 while Carol raised their three children.
After sixteen successful years in the PA automobile business, they moved to Winchester, VA in 1980 to establish Jim Stutzman Chev-Cad Co. (formally B&M Chev- Cad) and became an active part of the community until they retired to Lake Anna in 1993. Carol was active in Welcome Wagon, Ladies Bowling League, Women’s Civic Club, WCC ladies golf and many other philanthropic endeavors at the side of her husband. She loved bowling, golf, swimming, boating and most outdoor activities. You could always count on her for a spirited card game, challenging jigsaw puzzle, happy hour drinks, snacks and great meals. Always quick with a smile and kind words of support, her passion was raising and entertaining her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Carol is survived by her three children; Cindy (Mike) Jensen, Port Charlotte, FL; Jim (Kim) Stutzman Jr., Winchester, VA; Annie (Deb Kowalkoski) Stutzman, Cape Coral, FL; her grandchildren/great-grandchildren; Tracey (Derek) Stephens, Jameson and Lennox, Overland Park, KS; Stacey (Craig) Denlinger and Henry, Landisville, PA; Bryan (Tammy Bjelland) Stutzman, Winchester, VA; Samantha (Todd) Risser, Adalyn and Mackenzie, Winchester, VA; Danielle (Jon) Ward and Aubrey, Winchester, VA; Matthew (Tessa) Moyer and son to arrive in September, Inwood, WV; Shane Moyer, Winchester, VA; Stephanie (Patrick) Varah, Garrett Clemons and Grady Varah, Buckhannon, WV.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made in Carol’s name to: Jim Stutzman, Sr. Scholarship Fund 1460 University Dr. Winchester, VA 22601 or Tidewell Hospice of Port Charlotte 5955 Rand Blvd, Sarasota, FL 34238.
