Carol Elizabeth Field Shobe
Carol Elizabeth Field Shobe went to Heaven to be with Jesus on July 20, 2022. She was born on September 10, 1956, in Winchester, VA.
Carol was the wife of Larry Edward Shobe. Carol and Larry were married for 46 years and were together for 48. Carol graduated from Petersburg High School in 1974, graduating as the Salutatorian. She received a BS degree in accounting from West Virginia Wesleyan College in 1977, graduating Magna Cum Laude.
Carol was blessed by God with many talents. Her most loved and cherished role was being a mother to her daughters and Grammie to her grandchildren. Of all her occupations, being a homemaker was her favorite.
Her many jobs included working as an accountant for Phil Walsh, CPA; Accounts Receivable and Fixed Assets Manager at Shenandoah University, where she retired in 2011; owner and operator of Grammie’s Daycare for her grandchildren and great-nephew; and owner of Bakery Connection.
Carol’s greatest joys included love for and faith in her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ, her children and grandchildren, holding babies, her wedding day, her dog Trevor, reading the Bible each day (having read through it two complete times), hosting and preparing for family get togethers at Thanksgiving and Christmas (she loved Christmas), vacationing at the beach, her cruise to Alaska, and watching hummingbirds at her feeder.
She is survived by her husband Larry; daughters, Jennifer Huddleston (Lucas), Laura Seal (Terry, Jr.), and Catherine Crenshaw (Todd); grandchildren, Claire and Blake Huddleston, Reagan and Callie Seal, and soon to be baby Crenshaw. Also surviving are her parents, Reverend Robert F. Field and Doris Gammon Field. She is survived by one brother, Robert Field Jr. (Kelly); two sisters, Anne Field Suther (Thomas) and Ellen Field Mitchell (Brent); many nieces and nephews.
Interment will be private at the Lahmansville Cemetery in Lahmansville, WV.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held August 4th, 2022 at 2:00 PM at Abundant Life Church in Stephens City, VA.
In lieu of flowers, donations in her name can be made to Abundant Life Church Kid’s Ministry at 700 Aylor Road, Stephens City, VA 22655.
Arrangements by the Schaeffer Funeral Home in Petersburg, WV.
