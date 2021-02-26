Carol Jane Griffin (née Anderson), 73, of Stephenson passed away December 28, 2020.
Carol was born October 21, 1947 in New Hampshire to Robert and Frances Anderson. She grew up in Wharton, NJ.
Carol graduated from Denison University, where she met her late husband, John Ralph Griffin III, to whom she was married for 49 years. After college, Carol and John settled in Northern Virginia, where she was awarded her MS degree from University of Maryland and launched a consulting company which she ran for over 20 years with her husband.
Carol was a devoted and beloved wife and mother, and is survived by her son Sean and daughter-in-law Catharine of Washington; her son Eric and daughter-in-law Austin of Falls Church; her grandchildren, John, Anne, and Edward; her sister Barbara Baraw of Stowe, VT; her sister-in-law Jill Griffin and brother-in-law David Loomis of Mt. Jackson; her nephews Kevin Robertson of Indianapolis, IN, Owen Robertson, of Sarasota, FL, and Charles Baraw of Newtown, CT; and her niece, Sheri Baraw Smith of Stowe, VT.
Due to COVID restrictions, a live virtual celebration of her life will be available online at http://youtu.be/Upl6Xmldnns on February 27, 2021. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Children's National Hospital at http://childrensnational.org.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.