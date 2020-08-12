Carol Jeanne Knowlton, 96, of Winchester, VA, passed away at her home on Wednesday, July 29, 2020.
Carol was born June 1, 1924 in Warren, OH, the daughter of the late Karl and Bernice Custin. She married Kenneth Knowlton on September 25, 1943.
Her fondest memories included: boating on Lake Erie, visiting Cedar Point Amusement Park, and her love for animals; especially numerous dogs over the years.
Along with her parents, Carol was preceded in death by her husband, Kenneth, and her son, Dennis Knowlton.
She is survived by her nephews, Kevin and Greg Knowlton of OH, granddaughter Barbara Jean Knowlton of MA, and several grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Carol received loving care by Blue Ridge Hospice as well as Home Instead Care Givers. The family wants to give a heartfelt thank you to all that cared for her 24/7; especially to her close friend Tammy Dallas (Home Instead).
