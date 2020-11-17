Carol L. Weatherholt
Carol L. Weatherholt, 59, of Winchester, died Saturday, November 14, 2020.
Mrs. Weatherholt was born January 14, 1961 in Keyser, WV; the daughter of Robert M. Anderson and Naomi Myers Anderson Little. She was a 1979 graduate of John Handley High School.
She is survived by her husband, Ronnie R. Weatherholt of Winchester; her mother, Naomi Little of Slanesville, WV; three children, Carissa Braithwaite of Stephens City, Rebecca Bowers of High View, WV, and Sarah Weatherholt of Winchester; two sisters, Tammy Marco of Cross Junction and Melissa Anderson of High View, WV; six grandchildren; and one great grandchild.
Services will be private.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Carol L. Weatherholt Memorial Fund, c/o Jones Funeral Home, 228 S. Pleasant Valley Rd., Winchester, VA 22601.
