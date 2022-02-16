Carol Mindykowski Nash
Carol Mindykowski Nash, 85, of Front Royal, VA, passed away Sunday, February 13, 2022, at Commonwealth Senior Living at Front Royal.
Carol was born in 1936 in Conrath, WI, the daughter of the late Max and Martina Mindykowski. She is a graduate of NOVA with a degree in nursing and worked and retired as a registered nurse at Winchester Medical Center. Carol was a member of the Ruritan Club and volunteered at the fair. She loved gardening, bird watching, reading and enjoyed the beach and collecting seashells. Carol loved Skyline Drive. She was a loving wife, mother and grandmother who loved nothing more than taking care of her family.
Carol married Melvin Nash on September 3, 1960, in Alexandria, VA. He preceded her in death on June 12, 2016.
She is survived by daughters, Pamela Mullins (Clinton) of Thornburg, VA, and Kimberly Nash (Mike) of Chesapeake, VA; son, Greg Nash (Mary) of Rockingham, NC; grandchildren, Stephanie Nash (Daniel) of Mililani, HI, Destiney Davis (Brian) of Rocky Mount, VA and Crystal Davis (Chris) of Front Royal, VA; seven great-grandchildren; sister, Kathleen Terasek of New Berlin, WI and brother Richard Mindykowski of Holcomb, WI.
Carol is preceded in death by her parents, husband, Melvin; grandson, Justin Anderson; great-granddaughter, Alice Anderson; brothers, Sherril and Thomas Mindykowski; brother-in-law, Rick Terasek and sister-in-law, Eleanor Mindykowski.
Services for Carol will be private.
Memorial contributions in Carol’s memory may be made to: Blue Ridge Hospice, 333 W. Cork St, Suite 405, Winchester, VA 22601 or March of Dimes at www.marchofdimes.org.
