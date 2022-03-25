Carol Sue Wolverton-Hewitt
Carol Sue Wolverton-Hewitt, 54, of Toms Brook, Virginia, passed away on Wednesday, March 23, 2022, at her home surrounded by her loving family.
A funeral service will be held on Monday, March 28 at 2:00 p.m. at Maddox Funeral Home with Edy Stokes officiating. Inurnment will be private,
Carol was born February 25, 1968, in Winchester, Virginia, daughter of Carroll Junior and Lorraine Evelyn Tharpe Link of High View, West Virginia. She owned and operated her own painting business for many years. She will be greatly missed by her family and friends.
Surviving with her parents, are her devoted wife of 25 years, Becky Hewitt; two daughters, Lori Renee Montgomery and husband Jason of Winchester and Shannon Christine Bennett and fiancé Matthew Hollar of Toms Brook; one brother, Kyle Travis Link of High View, West Virginia; one sister, Kimberly Link- Nicholson of Rio, West Virginia; and 4 grandchildren, Hannah, Colten, Frances and Jacob.
The family will receive friends on Monday, March 28 from 1-2 p.m. at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions may be made to the TSC Alliance, 8737 Colesville Rd Suite 400, Silver Spring, MD 20910.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.maddox
Arrangements are being handled by Maddox Funeral Home, Front Royal.
