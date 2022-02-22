Carol Tacconi
Carol Tacconi, 88, of Berryville, Virginia, died Saturday, February 19, 2022, at her home.
Ms. Tacconi was born September 26, 1933, in Buffalo, New York, the daughter of the late Lester and Margene Brooks.
Surviving are her children, Jeff Tacconi of Marshall, VA, Greg Tacconi (Melinda) of Rochester, NY, and Pam Tacconi of Winchester, VA; seven grandchildren and ten great-grandchildren; her dog, Ellie, and three granddogs.
Services will be held at a later date.
Arrangements are being handled by Enders & Shirley Funeral Home, Berryville.
