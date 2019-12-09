Carol Welsh Culp, 63, of Winchester, Virginia passed away on Thursday, December 5, 2019 in Yellow Spring, West Virginia.
Carol was born in 1955 in Winchester, Virginia the daughter of the late Broaddus and Mary Ann Welsh. She was employed at Perry Engineering, Inc. as an Accounts Payable Administrator. Carol was a previous member of the Ruritan Club in Yellow Spring, West Virginia. She loved to read romance novels and watch Hallmark movies. Carol played the piano and sang in the James Wood High School choir and attended Ebenezer Church in Frederick County, Virginia. Carol was a huge fan of country music, Elvis Presley and Nascar with Dale Earnhardt, Sr. and Dale Earnhardt, Jr. being her favorites.
Her husband, James Russell Culp whom she married in 1976 in Winchester, Virginia preceded her in death in 1999.
Surviving are her children Karla Culp of Morgantown, West Virginia, Guy Culp of Yellow Spring, West Virginia and Stephen Culp and Melissa of Stephens City, Virginia; Grandchildren, James Russell Culp, Madalyn Taylor Culp of Stephens City, Virginia and Hannah Griffith of Woodstock, Virginia; a sister Pamela Jordan of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.
Along with her husband and parents she is preceded in death by a brother-in-law, Brian Jordan.
The family will receive friends on Tuesday, December 10, 2019 from 6:00 p.m. — 8:00 p.m. at Omps Funeral Home, South Chapel.
A funeral Service will be conducted on Wednesday, December 11, 2019 at 11:00 p.m. at Omps Funeral Home, South Chapel, with Pastor Robert Morris officiating. Interment will be in Shenandoah Memorial Park, Winchester, Virginia.
