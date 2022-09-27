Carolann Kirk Stinedurf “Branch”
Carolann Kirk Stinedurf, 72, of Stephens City, VA, passed away Sunday, September 25, 2022, peacefully at her home.
Carolann was born in 1950 in Staten Island, NY, the daughter of the late William Clifford Kirk and Antoinette Lapoli Kirk. She was a graduate of Port Richmond High School in Staten Island, NY. Carolann served our country during the Vietnam War in the United States Air Force from November of 1969 to March of 1972 rising to the rank of Sergeant. Carolann worked at Manufacturer Hanover in New York City, Sears in Staten Island, Tad Brooks, Blue Ridge Summit, PA, Procurement Specialist, Headquarters, Fort Ritchie, MD, and finished her working career as a Financial Management Specialist for the US Army Corps of Engineers in Winchester, VA. She enjoyed cake decorating and creating ceramics with her husband. Carolann was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother who was always there for her family and friends no matter what was needed.
She married Clyde William Stinedurf on December 19, 1970, in Limestone, ME.
Carolann is survived by her husband, Clyde; daughter, Andrea Lynn Greene (Matthew) Greene of Stephens City, VA; son, Mark William Stinedurf of Maui, HI; stepson, Shawn William Stinedurf (Rosita) of West Middlesex, PA; grandchildren, Jacob and Jessica Greene of Stephens City, VA, Christopher and Patrick Stinedurf of Winchester, VA; stepgrandchildren, Dominic and Lukas Stinedurf of West Middlesex, PA; great-grandchild, Ryleigh Stinedurf of Winchester, VA; sister, Mary Jane Witte (Robert) of Lancaster, PA; brother, Thomas Sax (Jackie) of Staten Island, NY, and canine companion, Coco.
Carolann is preceded in death by her parents and sister, Betty Ann Ringle.
All services for Carolann will be private. She will be laid to rest at Macedonia Church Cemetery, White Post, VA.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in memory of Carolann to: St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital atstjude.org
