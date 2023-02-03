Carole Hilyard Torpy
Carole Ann Hilyard Torpy passed on to glory with her Savior on January 31 at her Lake Frederick home. Carole was born in East Stroudsburg, Pennsylvania, on January 1, 1940, the daughter of William and Alice Hilyard.
She was a graduate of East Stroudsburg State University in 1961 with a Bachelor of Science degree in Early Childhood Education. She taught school in New Jersey, West Germany, and various places in Virginia, returning to teaching after raising her children and then retiring from Fairfax County Public Schools, having taught kindergarten and first grade at Hayfield Elementary.
Carole married Charles R. (Chuck) Torpy on September 9, 1961, in Stroudsburg, PA, and shortly thereafter he entered active duty with the US Air Force, where she accompanied him on various domestic and overseas assignments. Carole was an exceptionally devoted wife and mother. They have three children, all married: Lori Torpy King (Michael) of Harrisonburg, Stephen (Laura) of Warrenton, and David (Angela) of Falls Church. They have seven grandchildren: Mariah King of Roanoke, Samuel Torpy of Farmville, Isaiah King of Washington , DC, Evan Torpy of Richmond, Olivia King of Amherst, MA, and Juliana and Amalia Torpy both of Falls Church. She is also is survived by her brother, Douglas Hilyard of Stroudsburg, PA.
Carole was a woman of dedicated Christian faith and was a member of Eagle Heights Presbyterian Church in Winchester, where she has served as a nursery volunteer and in the choir. At previous churches where she and her husband lived, she was a choir member, taught Sunday School, and directed a children’s choir. She also served as a Girl Scout leader. Carole was known in her community and her churches as a woman gifted in hospitality, having often opened her home to many for fellowship and meals. One of her favorite places to be was the family farm in the Smokey Mountains of North Carolina.
The family will receive friends between 7 and 9 pm, Monday, February 6, at Omps South Chapel, located at 1260 Front Royal Pike (Rt 522), Winchester, VA 22602 (540-722-2400). A memorial service will be held at Omps South Chapel on Tuesday, February 7 at 1 pm. Burial will be in a private ceremony. Donations in memory of Carole can be made to Blue Ridge Hospice at www.brhospice.org
