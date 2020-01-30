On Thursday, January 23, 2020, Carole Sharon Oates of Ellicott City, MD, formerly of Stephen City, VA. Beloved and cherished wife of the late James H. Oates, Sr. for over 57 ½ years. Loving mother of Kimberly O. Genovese and her husband Anthony and James H. Oates, Jr. Sister of Susan C. Strehler, Wayne C. Shafer and the late Roy A. Shafer. She is also survived by her grandchildren; AJ, Kelsey C. and Kathryn G. Genovese and several nieces, nephews and loving friends.
Mrs. Oates resided in Stephens City, VA and graduated from the James Wood High School, Winchester, VA in 1959. Living there for most of her life until February 2019 than at that point she moved in with her daughter Kim in Ellicott City, MD.
Family and friends are invited to gather at the Trinity Episcopal Church, 7474 Washington Boulevard, Elkridge, MD 21075 on Saturday, February 1, 2020 from 12:00 noon till the start of the Celebration of Life Funeral Service at 2:00 p.m. Mrs. Oates Inurnment will be held privately at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in her name to Trinity Episcopal Church, 7474 Washington Boulevard, Elkridge, MD 21075.
Arrangements were handled by the Gary L. Kaufman Funeral Home at Meadowridge Memorial Park, Inc., Elkridge, MD.
