Carole Williams Pumphrey (1932-2019)

Carole Joan (Williams) Pumphrey, 87, of Brookeville, MD and formerly Cross Junction, VA died Friday, September 6th at Casey House.
She was born May 3rd, 1932 in Portland, OR and grew up in Albany, NY, Helena, MT and Washington, D.C. She studied at the University of Maryland before working many years as a doctor’s assistant and technician.
Carole was preceded in death by her husband of 59 years, Robert L. Pumphrey, Sr., in 2011.
Surviving are her children: Cindy Earle (Rev. Dr. George) of Clear Spring, MD; Pam Hendershot (John) of Brookeville, MD; Sandi Slezak (Billy) of Winchester, VA; and Robert L. Pumphrey, Jr. (Sandy) of Gore, VA, as well as seven grandchildren and one great-grandchild.
Carole’s greatest passions were her family, her pets, and music. Both she and Bob were charter members of the Arts Chorale of Winchester. She was “Carole” to most, but “Mom” and “Nana” to a luckier few, blessed with a kind spirit, an adoring family, and a bright, beautiful face. She is missed deeply by all who knew and loved her, but will live on in our joy and good works.
An interment memorial service will be held on Saturday, September 28th at Mt. Hebron Cemetery in Winchester at 11:00 a.m.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made either to Casey House (6001 Muncaster Mill Road, Rockville, MD 20855) or the Arts Chorale of Winchester (P.O. Box 2635, Winchester, VA 22604).
