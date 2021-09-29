Carolene Janette Jenkins Carper
Carolene Janette Jenkins Carper, 84, a resident of Middletown, VA passed away Monday, September 27, 2021, at The Retreat at Berryville, VA.
A funeral service for Mrs. Carper will be conducted at 2:00 p.m. Friday, October 1, 2021, at Stover Memorial Chapel with Rev. Denny Carper officiating. Entombment will follow at the Panorama Memorial Gardens Mausoleum.
Mrs. Carper was born in Woodstock, VA on March 1, 1937. Mrs. Carper graduated from Strasburg High School and then from the Roller Business College in Front Royal, VA. She was a member of the Valley Assembly Church of God, the Strasburg Moose Lodge, and retired from AT&T Computer Center in Middletown, VA. Mrs. Carper was also a hairdresser and licensed cosmetologist.
Survivors include her children Gregory Carper of Bunker Hill, WV, Derek Carper of Middletown, VA; her grandchildren Reid Carper, Taylor Carper Foley, and Alexis Marie Carper; her great-grandchildren Rory Foley, Dax Foley, and Quinn Carper.
The family will receive friends at Stover Funeral Home from 6- 8 p.m. on Thursday evening.
Stover Funeral Home and Crematory, Strasburg, VA is serving the family of Mrs. Carolene J. Carper.
