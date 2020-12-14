Caroline Boden Devlin
Caroline B. Devlin, 77, of Winchester City, VA died Thursday, December 10, 2020, quietly at her home in the City, just off of Amherst Street.
Caroline was born in 1943 in Morris, Illinois, daughter of the late Elizabeth and Elmer “Ben” Boden.
She graduated from Villa Joseph Marie High School in Newtown, PA in 1960 and received a Bachelor of Arts in 1964 from Lycoming College in Williamsport, PA.
She was employed at Hadley Memorial, Alexandria and Fairfax Hospitals as a Medical Records Coder and after “retiring” enjoyed her job as the Church Secretary at Nativity Catholic Church in Burke, VA.
Caroline loved her little home in Winchester, her sweet and loyal dog Benny and her granddaughters. Her talents and hobbies included reading, writing poetry, sewing, bird watching, playing her beautiful baby grand piano and doing jigsaw and word search puzzles. She also loved watching Wheel of Fortune, Jeopardy and The Voice. Caroline loved music in general and was a huge Neil Diamond fan for close to 50 years. Rest in peace “Sweet Caroline”. She loved her time as a member of the choir at Winchester Church of God, where she met some wonderful friends. She also regularly attended Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic Church and enjoyed her weekly time in the adoration Chapel.
Surviving are her two daughters, Alexandra L. Devlin and Catherine D. Bogaty, both of Winchester. Catherine is married to her husband Justin and they have three daughters: Gabriella, Sofia and Nina.
She is preceded in death by the father of their children, Robert J. Devlin of Edinburg, VA.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be conducted at Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic Church on Friday, December 18, 2020 at 11:00 AM with Rev. Stephen Holmes officiating. Inurnment will follow the service in Sacred Heart Cemetery.
A Celebration of Life will be announced in the future for a larger gathering of family and friends. We want to be able to enjoy time and memories with everyone when it can be done safely.
Memorial contributions may be made to Blue Ridge Hospice, 333 W. Cork Street, Suite #405, Winchester, VA 22601.
Please view obituaries and tribute wall at www.ompsfuneralhome.com
