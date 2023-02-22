Caroline “Carole” M. Calder
Caroline “Carole” M. Calder, 85, of Winchester, VA, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her family on February 21, 2023.
Relatives and friends are invited to join in remembering Carole on Monday, February 27, from 5pm-8pm at the Omps Funeral Home, 1600 Amherst St., Winchester. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Tuesday, February 28, at 11:00am at Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic Church with Fr. Stephen Vaccaro officiating.
