Miss Carolyn Ann Jones died peacefully in her sleep on Friday, October 16th in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina while vacationing there. She was born on May 9, 1952 in Frankfurt, Germany, the daughter of Guy M. and Martha B. Jones, who preceded her in death. Surviving are her twin sister, Mrs. Marilyn J. Cowgill and husband John A., niece and nephews Megan Cowgill Haxton, Jeremy Cowgill, and Brigham Cowgill, and several great and great-great nieces and nephews. She made her home in Berryville, Virginia for the last twelve years of her life, after residing in Fairfax County for the majority of her years.
Carolyn grew up in Annandale, Virginia, attended the University of Virginia, and graduated from James Madison University in 1976. For the next 30 years she was employed by Fairfax County Public Schools as an elementary school teacher, an elementary math specialist, and finally as a school librarian, working at Franconia Elementary and then Dogwood Elementary. One of her biggest jobs was to restock the library at Dogwood when the school burned down in 2000.
Carolyn was passionate about many things, among which were reading, animals (particularly cats), hockey (mostly Boston Bruins), collecting things (rocks, movies, books, you name it), music (she had a lovely singing voice), puzzles, and environmental causes. She contributed to a substantial number of charities and many benefited from her interests, including cub scouts from area Pack 231.
She was friendly to all and could converse for hours on almost any topic. She will be greatly missed by all who knew her.
Graveside services will be private. A gathering of friends and family in her honor will be held later.
Local arrangements are being handled by Enders & Shirley Funeral Home, Berryville, VA. To view the obituary and send condolences online, please visit www.endersandshirley.com.
