Carolyn Ann Sheaffer Wagner
Carolyn Ann Sheaffer Wagner crossed from this life to the next on Saturday, February 5, 2022, at her residence.
Carolyn never like being the center of attention and to honor her wishes there will be no services and interment will be held privately. The family suggests that expressions of sympathy be in the form of memorial contributions to a local animal shelter or a local food bank in memory of Carolyn instead of flowers.
Carolyn was born in Harrisburg, PA, on November 9, 1944, a daughter of the late Robert Earl and Thelma Eshenour Sheaffer. She grew up in Middletown, PA, and graduated from Middletown Area High School, class of 1962. She also graduated from the Reading Hospital School of Nursing, Wicks WOC Nursing Education Program (Harrisburg, PA,) Northern Virginia Community College (Manassas, VA), and George Mason University (Fairfax, VA).
She was a Registered Nurse, a Wound/Ostomy/
Continence Nurse, an Adult and Gerontological Nurse Practitioner. She retired after working 50 years in health care. In addition to working full time as a Nurse Practitioner, she was a volunteer at the Free Medical Clinic of the Northern Shenandoah Valley 1995-2003.
She was a member of the Virginia Council of Nurse Practitioners, Virginia Nurses Association, American Nurses Association, Wound/
Ostomy/Continence Nurses Society, Sigma Theta Tau/ Rho Pi Chapter, Shenandoah University Honor Society of Nursing. She was instrumental in establishing the Northern Shenandoah Valley Region, Virginia Council of Nurse Practitioners. She received an Award of Excellence in Nursing Practice, Sigma Theta Tau, Rho Pi Chapter, 2003.
Carolyn loved and enjoyed her family, friends, and pets. She also enjoyed reading, baking cookies for the grandchildren, gardening, flowers, mountains, ice cream and retirement.
Survivors include her husband William F. Wagner; son William J. Wagner (Erin); daughter Elizabeth M. Villavicencio (Rafael); four wonderful grandchildren: Antonio Villavicencio, Karl, Kurt, and Joan Wagner; her brothers David Sheaffer (Dianne), and Robert Sheaffer (Brenda); her sisters Coleen Brown and Anita Sheaffer, along with several nieces, nephews, great-nieces and nephews.
You may sign the family guestbook and submit condolences at www.stover
Stover Funeral Home and Crematory, Strasburg, VA is serving the family of Carolyn Sheaffer Wagner.
