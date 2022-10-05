Carolyn Benson
Carolyn Benson, 73, of White Post, VA, passed away Saturday, October 1, 2022, at INOVA Fairfax Hospital.
Carolyn was born in 1948 in Arlington, VA, the daughter of the late Orban Grigsby and Viola (Sanford) Grigsby. She was a graduate of Anacostia High School and worked as an Accountant. Carolyn loved cooking, baking, movies, the ocean and especially her grandchildren.
She married Wayne Benson on November 23, 1968, in Washington D.C.
Carolyn is survived by her husband, Wayne; daughters, Kimberly Daniels (Mark) of Martinsburg, WV, and Dena Ciepley (Kevin) of Stephens City, VA; grandchildren, Kassidy Daniels, Payla Ciepley and Ilona Ciepley; brothers, Wayne Grigsby and Michael Grigsby.
She is preceded in death by her parents; sister, Janet Dant and brother, Orban Grigsby.
All services for Carolyn will be private.
Memorial contributions may be made in Carolyn’s memory to The American Cancer Society at donate3.cancer.org
Please visit obituaries and tribute wall to ompsfuneralhome.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Comments are reviewed by moderators so they may not immediately appear. We appreciate your patience.