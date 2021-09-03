Carolyn Fay Johnson
Carolyn Fay Johnson, 68, of High View, WV passed away peacefully with her family by her side on August 31, 2021. She was born April 29, 1953 in Winchester the daughter of the late Roy Philip Wisecarver Sr. and Lena Catherine (Newlin) Wisecarver.
Carolyn was a 1971 graduate of James Wood High School and was a parishioner at the 2nd Presbyterian Church.
She married Roger Earl Johnson on May 29, 1995 and he preceded her in death.
In addition to her parents and her husband Roger, she was preceded in death by her sister Ruth Madeline Boyd and her brother Roy “Jimmy” Philip Wisecarver Jr.
Carolyn is survived by her two daughters Cathy Dawn Golliday (Brian) and Becky Welsh (David); grandchildren Caitlin Heishman, Sabrina Golliday, Derek Welsh, William Golliday and Benjamin Welsh; her many great- grandchildren who loved her dearly; step sons Randall Lee Johnson and Timothy Earl Johnson; and her brother Robert “Bussie” William Wisecarver.
Per Carolyn’s request all services will be private. Arrangements are in the care of Omps Funeral Home, Amherst Chapel.
Memorial contributions in memory of Carolyn may be sent to: Blue Ridge Hospice, 333 W. Cork St., Suite 405, Winchester, VA 22601 or to the American Cancer Society, 124 Park Street SE, Vienna, VA 22180.
Please visit Carolyn's Tribute Wall at www.ompsfuneralhome.com.
