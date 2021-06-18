Carolyn Gaither Morris passed away February 5, 2021. A Memorial Service will be this Saturday, June 19, 2021 at 11 a.m. at The Ebenezer Cemetery, across the street from The Charles Buster Jackson Cemetery, in White Post, VA 22663.
If you would like to send flowers you can do so by sending them to Cartwright Funeral Home 232 East Fairfax Ln Winchester, VA 22601.
