Carolyn Gaither Young Morris, 78, departed this life on Friday, February 5, 2021 in Winchester Medical Center in Winchester, VA.
She was born on December 19, 1942 in Winchester. The daughter of the late Arthur and Margaretta Carter Gaither of Winchester.
She married the late James Morris, Jr. on July 24, 2004
She leaves behind her son, Irving Young, Jr. (Pamela) of Dracut, MA; daughters, Kimberly Reaves (Ray), Kathy Young (Robert Porter), and Pamela Morris (Jamie Robinson) of Winchester; grandchildren Maya and Jannae Young of Dracut, MA, Ray and Markus Reaves, Ciera, Devon and Rashaad Morris, and great grand Janiyah Edwards all of Winchester. She is survived by her sister Gloria Gardner, 26 nieces and nephews, numerous great and great grand nieces, and nephews. She was predeceased by her husband James Morris, Jr., son Christopher Young, sisters Margaretta Gaither, Rosa Small, Judith Scott, Katherine Humphries and brothers Lewis Gaither, Arthur Gaither, Jr., William Gaither, Walter Gaither, Thomas Gaither, and Robert Gaither Sr.
She was a 1962 graduate of Douglas High School where she was a member of the Glee Club and band. She was on the Douglas Alumni Committee for many years.
She worked as a Presser at Carpers Cleaners on Piccadilly Street before becoming a seamstress at J. Schoeneman. When it closed, she worked for Midwesco filters until she retired.
She was a long-time member of John Mann United Method Church where she sang with such joy on the choir, served as a dedicated Usher and faithfully attended Bible study meetings. She loved going to the many programs at Saint Paul Church in part because it was the church of her mother. She was a Daughter of the Elks, Maggie Farrar Desmond Temple 760, and a former member of the Poodle Club. Miz Carol was a fixture on her front pouch on N. Kent Street, and again on Chase Street. Waving and greeting all who passed by with a smile and a cheerful greeting. She attended basketball games at DMMS and later at John Handley to watch her grandsons, and other family members play both Football and Basketball to root for them. She was a long time Redskin Fan and deeply passionate about their games.
Due to continued inclement weather and the Coronavirus Pandemic a Celebration of Life will be held later at her final resting place.
