Carolyn Hottel Racey Carolyn Hottel Racey, 79 of Woodstock passed away on October 11, 2022, at Winchester Medical Center. A Graveside Service will be at 2:00 P.M. on Saturday, October 29, 2022, in Sunset View Memorial Gardens. Pastor PG Coverstone will officiate. The family will receive friends from 6-8 P.M. on Friday, October 28, 2022, at Dellinger Funeral Homes, Woodstock.
Carolyn was born on February 9, 1943, in Woodstock and was the daughter of the late John and Eva Sager Hottel. She loved crafts and sewing and her Church, Woodstock Christian. She was preceded in death by her husband, Larry Racey, a son, Gary Allen Racey and 2 brothers, John and Jim Hottel.
Carolyn is survived by a son Steve Racey and his wife, Ann; a daughter, Sharon Hollar; 6 grandchildren; numerous great grandchildren; 2 sisters, Annabelle Racey, and Mary Evelyn Mitchell, and a special caretaker, Inez Brown.
Arrangements are in the care of Dellinger Funeral Homes, Woodstock. Online condolences may be made at www.dellinger
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Comments are reviewed by moderators so they may not immediately appear. We appreciate your patience.