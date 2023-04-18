Carolyn Jane Haines Sibert
Carolyn Jane Haines Sibert, 81, of Winchester, VA passed away on Sunday, April 16, 2023 at Evergreen Health & Rehab.
Carolyn was born in 1942 in Winchester, VA the daughter of the late Orville Franklin and Arvella Haines. She was a graduate of John Handley High School in Winchester and retired from Rubbermaid in accounts payable. Carolyn was a member of Valley Avenue Church of Christ where she was the organist and choir director for many years, she also taught Sunday school there. Carolyn was also a piano teacher for many years.
She is survived by her sons, Gary Lee Sibert Jr. (Kim) of Winchester, VA, Thomas Lin Sibert Sr. of Winchester, VA; grandchildren, Athena Frank (Korie) of Berkley Springs, WV, John Sibert (Jaczetl) of Kaneohe, HI, Jessie Zaman (Ali) of Richmond, VA, Thomas Sibert Jr. of Winchester, VA, Lauren Sibert of Winchester, VA; great-grandchildren, Benjamin Frank of Berkley Springs, WV, Maya Frank of Berkley Springs, WV and Eleanor Sibert of Winchester, VA.
She is preceded in death by her parents and brother, Leland Compton Sr.
A visitation will be held for Carolyn on Thursday, April 20, 2023 from 6pm to 8pm with a service the following day, Friday, April 21, 2023 at 2pm all held at Omps Funeral Home, Amherst Chapel.
