Carolyn Kitts
Carolyn Kitts, daughter of the late Sam and Mary Mason, 74, of Clearbrook, Virginia, went to be with the Lord June 20, 2023, at her home surrounded by her daughters.
She is survived by her two daughters, Brenda Kitts (Sheila) and Cheryl Barrett; two grandsons, Ronnie Barrett and Kenny Barrett (Tara); one granddaughter, Kayla West; four great-grandchildren, Braylen Barrett, Brooklyn Barrett, Shayla Reichle, Madison Simmons; two sisters, Barbara Puffinberger and Catherine Mason; and one brother, Sam Mason Jr.
She is preceded in death by her loving husband and best friend , Jerry Kitts; two sisters, Andrea Ramsey and Debra Hildebrand; two brothers, Kenneth Mason and Andrew Mason.
A celebration of life will be held at her home, 2077 Brucetown Road, Clearbrook, Virginia, 22624, on July 22 at 6 pm. The family requests you RSVP by July 8 with your attendance and number of guests in your party via text to 304-616-1925
