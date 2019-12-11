Carolyn Lee (Comer) Shields, 68, of Winchester passed away peacefully Friday, December 6, 2019 surrounded by loved ones at Johns Hopkins Hospital.
She was born January 16, 1951 in Winchester, VA to Ralph and Mabel Adams Whitacre.
Carolyn was married to the love of her life Robert J. Shields for 23 years. In addition to her husband, she is survived by her children, Angela Ramey of Stephens City, Diana Molloy and her husband, Mike, Marcia Hamrick and her husband, Dennis all of Strasburg, James Shields and his wife, Jill of Winchester; grandchildren, Shana and Eric Ramey, Ashlee Saxon, Lucas Molloy, Emmalee and Olivia Hamrick; great-granddaughters, Willow Ramey and Nora Saxon; siblings, Judy Myers her husband, Eric, and Ralph Whitacre, Jr.; sister-in-law, Margaret Galderisi her husband, Mike; brother-in-law, David Shields; Nephews, Jeremy and Justin Fletcher and Brian Aronholt ; and a large extended family.
Carolyn was a dedicated wife, mother, and grandmother. She treasured her family and embraced every moment with them. Carolyn especially loved her role as MawMaw. She was her grandchildren’s biggest fan, attending school activities and sporting events. She had a passion for baking and loved trying fun new recipes. Her hobbies consisted of arts and crafts, picnics, reading, and bike riding. She always managed to bring a smile to your face with her knock-knock jokes and riddles. She will forever be remembered for her loving embrace and her unconditional love.
Please join us in celebrating her life from 6-8:00 p.m. Sunday December 15, 2019 at Phelps Funeral Chapel 311 Hope Drive Winchester. The funeral will be private.
In lieu of flowers, her family asks that you make donations to Shenandoah Oncology, Attn Angel Trust Fund; 400 Campus Blvd Winchester VA, 22601. Or to Support Cancer Research at Johns Hopkins Kimmel Cancer Center; 750 E. Pratt Street Suite 1700 Baltimore, MD 21202.
