Carolyn Lee Tharpe, 72, of Front Royal, Virginia, passed away peacefully on Friday, January 8, 2021, at her home.
Carolyn was born on August 16th 1948, in Warren County, Virginia, the daughter of the late William Edward and Audrey Jane Corbin. She was a 1966 graduate of Clarke County High School in Berryville. During that same year she became the second ever Ms. Boyce Honorary Fire Chief.
Later in life she completed college courses at Lord Fairfax Community College. Carolyn joyfully worked at Christendom College in Front Royal for 31 years, serving as the payroll, Human Relations and Benefits manager, retiring in 2019. She was a very dedicated and loyal employee who thoroughly enjoyed her years at the College touching many lives along the way. Prior to that, she worked for 10 years as an assistant cafeteria manager for the Warren County School System.
Carolyn attended the Assembly of God in Warren County. Carolyn’s family was the most precious and important part of her life. She was a very devoted mother, grandmother and sister, always tending to their need before her own. She was a firm believer that anything you wanted in life you had to work to achieve.
Carolyn is survived by her daughters, Kimberly Tharpe and Kelly Martin and husband, Wally; her son, Jeffrey Tharpe and partner, Kenneth Tharpe; grandchildren, Jobee and Kolby Martin; sister, Barbara Jane Clatterbuck and husband, Thomas; brother, Edward “Bo” Corbin; nephews, Thomas Edwin Clatterbuck and wife, Sue and Dennis Howard Clatterbuck and wife, Katie; and granddogs, Ralphie and Gabbie.
In addition to her parents, Carolyn is preceded in death by her faithful dog and companion, Lucy.
Pallbearers will be Edward “Bo” Corbin, Wally Martin, Dennis Clatterbuck, Happy Anderson and Francis Riggins.
A gathering of friends and family to celebrate Carolyn’s life will be held on Thursday, January 14th at 9:00 am at Omps, South Chapel with the service immediately following at 10:00 am with Pastor Richard Kerfoot and Pastor Nathaniel Townley officiating. Interment will be in Shenandoah Memorial Park, Winchester, Virginia.
