Carolyn Mauger Ohlson Carolyn Mauger Ohlson passed away peacefully, after a 14 year battle with cancer at The Villages Regional Hospital in Florida on October 31, 2022. She was predeceased by her parents, Dorothy Robbins Mauger, and Frederick V. Mauger, and her sister Ann Robbins Mauger.
Carolyn was born in Portland Maine on March 1, 1953. She was raised in Winchester Massachusetts. After High School attended Chandler Business School and went on to a career with N. E. Telephone.
In 1990, she moved to South Berwick, Maine, to be nearer her family. While there she met and married her husband Kent J. Ohlson. They made their home in York, Maine, and later The Villages, Florida.
Carolyn had a love of Art, as a collector and artist as well. She loved the beach on any sunny day. Her love of animals never wained, be it a injured bird, or her multiple cats and dogs, with her dog Buttons giving her love and joy to the end of her life. Carolyn was in recovery for many years and had many friends in the AA Felowship.
She is survived by her Husband Kent J. Ohlson of The Villages Florida, her sister Maggie Mauger Skafidas and her husband John of South Berwick, her brother Rick Mauger of Biddeford Maine, Nieces Kate Daskalakis, and Becca Mauger and nephews Greg Skafidas and Mark Mauger.
Services will be held on January 28, 2023, at St. John’s Episcopal Church, 100 Chapel Street, Portsmouth N.H, at 11:00 a.m. . A reception will be held next door in the church hall. Please dress in bright colors, as Carolyn would have loved this. In lieu of flowers , donations can be made to any charity of one’s choice.
