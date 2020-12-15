Carolyn R. Lewis
Carolyn R. (Cloyd) Lewis, 82, of Frederick County, Virginia passed away Friday, December 11, 2020, at Hilltop Inspirit Assisted Living Community.
Mrs. Lewis was born March 9, 1938 in Arlington, MA, the daughter of the late Arthur Cloyd and Helen Braithwaite. In addition, the late step-mother, Dorothy Cloyd and her late step-fathers, Gerald Braithwaite and Howard Braithwaite. She was employed by the University of Maryland in the resident housing department, retiring in 2004. She was a member of Redland United Methodist Church where she enjoyed singing in the choir. She also enjoyed playing the piano. Mrs. Lewis was a caring and considerate person. She was often mentioned as the “fun aunt” who always wanted to be down on the floor playing with all the children, from her own children and grandchildren to her nieces, nephews and great nieces and nephews.
She married William “Bill” C. Lewis on April 11, 1959 in Frederick County, Virginia. Bill preceded her in death on September 10, 2018.
Surviving are her sons, Ted Lewis of Gore, Virginia and Todd Lewis (Kelly Webb) of Frederick, Maryland; grandchildren Michael D’Bois of Alaska and Katherine Lewis of Mt. Airy, Maryland; brother-in-law, Donald L Lewis (Sherry) and sisters-in-law, Betty Wilson, Nancy Grubb, Patricia Lewis and Betty Lewis of Winchester.
Mrs. Lewis was preceded in death by her sisters, Elaine Peters and Shirley Omps; brothers, Gary Braithwaite and Billy Braithwaite; brothers-in-law, Raymond Peters, Charles Omps, Robert Lewis, Don Wilson, Harry Richards, Linden Lewis, Bruce Feltner and Joseph Shade; and sisters-in-law, Cathren Richards, Viola Feltner and Stella Shade.
A viewing will be held Monday, December 21, 2020 from 10 am — 12pm at Omps Funeral Home, Amherst Chapel. A graveside service will follow the visitation at Woodlawn Cemetery, Frederick County, VA, with Rev. Robert Schoeman officiating.
Memorial contributions in Carolyn’s memory may be made to Capital Caring Hospice, 3180 Fairview Park Drive Headquarters, Suite 500, Falls Church, VA 22042.
Please view obituaries and tribute wall at www.ompsfuneralhome.com
