Carolyn Ropp Moyer, 78, of Winchester died Saturday, August 29, 2020 in Hilltop Senior Living Community.
She was born December 30, 1941 in Pigeon, MI the daughter of Elmer and Mary Keim Ropp.
She was married to Charles W. Moyer for 58 years.
Professionally, she was the office manager and bookkeeper for her husband's dental practice.
She was a member of Bethel Lutheran Church, Winchester and Perkasie Mennonite Church in Perkasie, PA.
She enjoyed singing in the choir and was a very good cook. She was known for her Zucchini Relish, Blueberry French Toast and her vanity license plate "MIPAVA", which represented the 3 states in which she lived, Michigan, Pennsylvania, and Virginia.
In addition to her husband, she is survived by her sons, Steve Moyer of Front Royal, and Michael Moyer and his wife, Lorena of Rockville, MD, four grandchildren, Kyle, Grayson, Colin, and Megan Moyer.
Her son, Doug Moyer preceded her in death.
A Celebration of her Life will be scheduled at a later date.
