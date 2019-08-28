Carolyn “Sue” Asjodi, of Stephens City, Virginia passed away August 26, 2019 at her Stephens City home. Her final days were spent surrounded by family and friends, whom she loved dearly and who loved her.
A funeral service for Sue will be conducted at 11:00 a.m. Friday, August 30, 2019 at Stover Memorial Chapel with Rev. David Howard officiating. Burial will follow in Riverview Cemetery.
She was born Carolyn Sue Feaster on January 10, 1951, in Beryl, West Virginia to the late Garland and Dorothy Feaster. She was dedicated to her family and saw it as a blessing to care for and nurture the “little ones” in the family. Carolyn attended Piedmont High School in Piedmont, West Virginia. After raising her four children, she continued her education at Lord Fairfax Community College and Old Dominion University in the Shenandoah Valley. Carolyn received a bachelor’s degree in counseling. Abundantly charismatic and compassionate, her life’s work was dedicated to helping others. Carolyn worked for the Salvation Army, the Red Cross, and both the Warren and Clarke County Department of Social Services as a social worker and counselor.
In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by a daughter Lorri Robinson; a brother James Feaster, and her grandson Jesse Bolstridge.
Carolyn is survived by her husband Mike M. Asjodi; her siblings Dennis Feaster and Amy Cortez; her children John Tranum, Jr., Jeffry Tranum, Kristi Fernandez, and son in-law Gonzo; her grandchildren Janie & Kassidy Gray, Hannah Tranum, John Tranum, III, and Aaron Mullins; her two great grandchildren, Landon Stansberry and “Calvie” AKA “Peanut” John Tranum, IV; as well as, her many nieces and nephews, all of whom Carolyn loved and touched deeply. Carolyn shared a very special relationship with her nieces Pam Dulyea and Garlene Bosley.
Pallbearers will be John Tranum, III, Aaron Mullins, Tyler Bevans, Don Dulyea, Alex Wengerd, Craig Feaster, Kenny Showalter, and Conrad Coffman.
The family will receive friends at Stover Funeral Home on Thursday evening from 6-8 p.m.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to the staff at Blue Ridge Hospice for their many acts of kindness and compassion.
You may sign the guest book and submit condolences to the family online at www.stoverfuneralhome.com
Stover Funeral Home and Crematory, Strasburg, VA is serving the family of Mrs. Asjodi.
