Carolyn Sue Lewis
Carolyn Sue Lewis, 70, of Winchester, VA , passed away on Monday, January 23, 2023, at Rose Hill Health & Rehab in Berryville, VA.
Carolyn was born in 1952 in New Martinsville, WV, the daughter of the late William Jackson McKay and Olga Viona McKay. She worked as a custodian for JC Penney and Clarke County High School. Carolyn loved photographing wildlife, spending time outdoors, driving Skyline Drive and animals.
Carolyn is survived by her sons, Jamie Wade and wife Amy of Stephens City, VA, and Joe Wade and wife Michele of Bryans Road, MD; grandchildren, Taylor Forchammer, Haley Wade, Jackson Wade, Nicholas Wade and Miles Wade; great-grandson, Ryder Forchammer; brothers, Phillip McKay and Donnie Watters.
A visitation will be held for Carolyn on Friday, February 3, 2023, at 2pm with a service to follow at 3pm, held at Omps Funeral Home, Amherst Chapel. Officiating will be Pastor Vernon Bray.
Please visit obituaries and tribute wall at ompsfuneralhome.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Comments are reviewed by moderators so they may not immediately appear. We appreciate your patience.