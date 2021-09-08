Carolyn Sue Shepard
Carolyn “Sue” Shepard, 73, of Winchester, passed away on September 3, 2021 at Consulate Health Care of Woodstock. She was born September 8, 1947 in Winchester, the daughter of the late Gentry and Ruby (Black) Gray.
Carolyn was a graduate of Handley High School and worked as a bookkeeper for various businesses in Winchester including Woolworth Clothing, Capitol Records, Shenandoah College, RC Cola and Shockey, from where she would eventually retire. She also enjoyed reading, gardening and taking care of her home which was always very well-kept. Above all else she was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother.
She married her loving husband John Schofield Shepard on July 21, 1967 in Hagerstown, MD.
In addition to her husband John, she is also survived by her two sons Michael S. Shepard (Cheryl) and Bradley G. Shepard (Anne); four grandchildren Emerson G. Shepard, Locke S. Shepard, Arielle M. Shepard, Isaac F. Shepard and one grandchild on the way; her step sister Stephanie Grove (John) and her step brother Stephen Gray (Barbara).
Relatives and friends are invited to her Funeral Service on Saturday at 11:00am at the Omps Funeral Home, 1600 Amherst St., Winchester with The Rev. Dr. David N. Young officiating. Following Sue’s service all are invited to a continued time of food and fellowship in celebrating Sue’s life in the Omps Reception Center. Interment at Mt. Hebron Cemetery will be private.
Please visit Sue’s tribute wall at www.ompsfuneralhome.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.