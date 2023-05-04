Carrie Jean Wilson Carrie Jean Wilson, known to many as Mimi, Jeannie, Jean Bean, Mama Dubs, and the Tiny Mighty Warrior, passed away on April 28, 2023, surrounded by her family who loved her dearly.
She was always on the go, bringing her love wherever she went. It was a blessing to be met by her big hair and even bigger smile. She loved the world, and the world loved her. She will be greatly missed.
In lieu of flowers, make a difference in the life of a child.
