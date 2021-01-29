Carrie Lou Stone
Carrie Lou Stone, age 91, of Manassas, Virginia, formerly of Stephens City, Virginia, passed away on Wednesday, January 27, 2021 in Paramount Senior Living, Manassas, Virginia.
Mrs. Stone was born in 1929 in Akron, Ohio, the daughter of the late Charles N. and Audrey Sherhag. She worked in the Credit Department for Pella Window and Door of Pennsylvania until her retirement. She was of the Presbyterian faith.
Carrie married Billy Stone in October, 1954 in Akron, Ohio. He preceded her in death in 2014.
Carrie is survived by her son, Richard Stone (Mary Ellen) of Manassas, Virginia; her grandchildren, Stephanie Farr (Jason) and Alicia Stone; and her great grandchild, Shelby Farr.
Along with her parents and husband, Carrie is preceded in death by her daughter, Barbara Rice and by one sister.
Funeral service will be private.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in memory of Carrie may be made to the American Diabetes Association, P. O. Box 11454, Alexandria, Virginia 22312.
