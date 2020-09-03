Carrie “Maxine” Boyd
Carrie “Maxine” Boyd, 95, of Winchester, VA passed away peacefully on September 1, 2020 at the Willows in Winchester.
Maxine was born on May 30, 1925 in Stephens City, VA; the daughter of the late Gover Rudolph and Bertha “Frances” Sonner Ridgeway. She was a graduate of Stephens City High School, class of 1944. She retired from Montgomery Ward after 25 years of service.
She is survived by her children, Ann Boyd Grim (Mike) of Stephens City, Jimmy Boyd (Sandy) of Winchester and Sherry Boyd Harris of Front Royal, VA; grandchildren, Tracy Hogbin, Michael Smith, Jason Harris, and Carrie Clark; stepgrandchildren, Dannielle Ames, Chris Lentz and Jennifer Lentz; six great-grandchildren and three stepgreat-grandchildren and her brother William Robert Ridgeway of Jacksonville, FL.
She is preceded in death by her sister, Nancy “Marguerite” Ridgeway and her son-in-law, James Ronald Harris.
A graveside service will be Saturday, September 5, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. at Green Hill Cemetery in Stephens City with Pastor Vernon Bray officiating. Friends may call at Jones Funeral Home in Winchester, Friday, September 4, 2020 between the hours of 10:00 am 4:00 p.m.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made in honor of Maxine Boyd to Blue Ridge Hospice, 333 West Cork Street, Winchester, VA 22601.
Rip grandma Boyd you will be missed
Jennifer
