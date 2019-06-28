Carroll Bishop “Chuck” Streit, 59, of Winchester, died Friday, May 31, 2019 at his residence.
He was born July 23, 1959, the son of George Gilbert and Effie Ashby Streit.
Mr. Streit graduated from John Handley High School and Virginia Tech.
He retired from Rubbermaid Commercial Products as a project manager.
Surviving are extended relatives and many close friends.
A funeral service will be Friday, July 12th at 1:00 p.m. in Shenandoah Memorial Park Chapel, Winchester with Pastor Emmett Umberger officiating.
Memorials in Chuck’s name may be made to Phelps Funeral Service, P.O. Box 3744, Winchester, VA 22604 to benefit John Handley Athletic Association’s Track & Field.
